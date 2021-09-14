PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $1.00 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $8.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.95 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PTE opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.99. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

