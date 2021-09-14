Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Cap of $37.38 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Polkadot has a market cap of $37.38 billion and approximately $3.72 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.85 or 0.00080697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

