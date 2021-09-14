Polkamarkets (POLK) 1-Day Volume Hits $486,013.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $486,013.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.