PolkaWar Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.21 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00180943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.46 or 1.00155657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.37 or 0.07211680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.12 or 0.00872442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002863 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

