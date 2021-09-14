Polychain Monsters Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $15.31 or 0.00032875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $51.41 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

