Poolz Finance (POOLZ) One Day Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00015040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $1.06 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00124514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00171366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.71 or 1.00106348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.18 or 0.07110178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.46 or 0.00933716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

