Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.