Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have recently commented on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
