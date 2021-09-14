Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 2,325.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PTAM remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Potash America has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Potash America Company Profile
