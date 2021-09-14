PotCoin Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $1,140.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,123.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.36 or 0.07232884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00385176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.01356398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00121111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00568780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.41 or 0.00569592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00340739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006544 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,714,312 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

