Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $737,016.41 and approximately $111,564.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00007909 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00120814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00170728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,746.33 or 1.00270362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.09 or 0.07097958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00934036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

