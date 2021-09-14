PowerSchool (PWSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC):

9/10/2021 – PowerSchool had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – PowerSchool had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – PowerSchool had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – PowerSchool had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – PowerSchool had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – PowerSchool had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – PowerSchool had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – PowerSchool is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PWSC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. 1,014,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,459. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

