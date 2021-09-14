PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.99

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 1620776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

