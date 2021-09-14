PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $55,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $152.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $116.95 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

