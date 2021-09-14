Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Precision Optics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 19,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

