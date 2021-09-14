Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Precision Optics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.87. 19,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
About Precision Optics
