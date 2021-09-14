Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Trading Up 19%

Shares of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRED) were up 19% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 587,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 296,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.12.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments.

