Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Trading Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40). Approximately 22,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.36).

The company has a market cap of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.48.

About Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.