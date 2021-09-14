Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,214,869 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214,869 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of CoStar Group worth $1,256,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. 7,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 152.25, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

