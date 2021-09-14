Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 192,772 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,772 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Mastercard worth $1,052,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.32. The company had a trading volume of 70,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

