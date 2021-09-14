Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 270,867 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of Autodesk worth $1,155,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.76. 17,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

