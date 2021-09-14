Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 97,846 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Liberty Broadband worth $924,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

