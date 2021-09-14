Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.66% of Sun Communities worth $727,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 256,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,998,000 after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.48. 3,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.51, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

