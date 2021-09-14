Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 164,515 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.06% of Black Knight worth $739,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

NYSE BKI traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,702. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

