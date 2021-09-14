Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 552,491 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $759,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.16.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $470.09. 848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.09 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

