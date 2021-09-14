Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.69% of CarMax worth $1,197,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,147.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.