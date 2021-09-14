Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835,441 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $2,048,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

BAM stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,150. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

