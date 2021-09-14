Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,373 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.37% of Welltower worth $1,184,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. 18,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

