Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,560,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,860.51. 14,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,755.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,461.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.