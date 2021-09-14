Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $536.76 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 87,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of NIKE worth $536,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.74. 94,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $146.46. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.