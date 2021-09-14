Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $749.57 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.42% of Extra Space Storage worth $749,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,551.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 199,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 191,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.09. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,973. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

