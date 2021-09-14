Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $797.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.45% of Vulcan Materials worth $797,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,416. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

