Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $934.43 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,139 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.68% of SBA Communications worth $934,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 729,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $355.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.23. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.94 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.