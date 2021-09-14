Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $974.32 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.12% of Copart worth $974,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.