Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,082,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,170.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

HLT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.37. 14,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,032. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

