Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,135 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Adobe worth $1,109,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,634,676,000 after acquiring an additional 208,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $646.60. 27,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $632.85 and its 200 day moving average is $547.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

