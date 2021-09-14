Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,276,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,839.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,714.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,422.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

