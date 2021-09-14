Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 63,075 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Comcast worth $506,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 1,830,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,303,814. The stock has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

