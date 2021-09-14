Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,303 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of PayPal worth $1,083,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.41 and its 200 day moving average is $269.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.