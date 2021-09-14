Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 215,016 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,016 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of salesforce.com worth $939,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $254.30. 94,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,375,962. The firm has a market cap of $248.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,141,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,356 shares of company stock valued at $189,188,797 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

