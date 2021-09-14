Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,683 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of American Tower worth $1,357,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $296.59. 13,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,916. The stock has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

