Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $912,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

ARE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.07. 2,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,123. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

