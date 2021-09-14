Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Costco Wholesale worth $551,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

