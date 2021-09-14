Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 230,142 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,142 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.39% of AvalonBay Communities worth $988,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,713. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

