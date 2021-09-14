Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,588,130 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588,130 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.63% of Prologis worth $1,442,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $56,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $132.75. 22,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.11. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

