Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 293,779 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of First Republic Bank worth $571,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $200.42. 2,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.