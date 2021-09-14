Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 442,825 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,265,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $974,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 582,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,345,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,462,000 after purchasing an additional 199,941 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $471.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

