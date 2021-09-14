Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,434 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,305,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $639,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. 19,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,701. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

