Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 56,977 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.33% of Essex Property Trust worth $845,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $323.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,995. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.69.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

