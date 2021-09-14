ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a growth of 3,429.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PBYA remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,284,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,164,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. ProBility Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get ProBility Media alerts:

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.