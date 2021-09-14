Project Inverse (XIV) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $600,048.51 and $3,959.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,779,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

